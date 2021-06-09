Maharashtra: 3 Held For Running Sex Racket; 2 Women Rescued

Police on Wednesday arrested three people, including a woman, for allegedly running a sex racket in Maharashtra’s Thane.

The police also rescued two women, who were being forced into prostitution.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the anti-human trafficking cell sent a decoy customer to the accused on Monday.

The accused woman called the customer near a hotel in Sasupada village on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway where her two associates also arrived with two women, a police release said.

The police then nabbed the three accused and rescued the two women brought there for flesh trade, it said.

The accused, including an auto-rickshaw driver, were subsequently arrested and booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the police said.

With PTI inputs

