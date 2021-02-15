Maharashtra: 16 Labourers Killed After Truck Overturns; PM Modi Expresses Grief

February 15, 2021
Corona
The incident took place near a temple at Kingaon village in the Maharashtra's Jalgaon district after the truck overturned

Maharashtra 15 February 2021
In an unfortunate road mishap, sixteen labourers were killed after a truck overturned in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, police said on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi  expressed grief at the loss of lives in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a tweet posted by his office.

The incident took place near a temple at Kingaon village. All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district, police said, adding they died after their papaya-laden truck overturned shortly post midnight

Five labourers have sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a rural hospital, police said.

With PTI Inputs

