Madhya Pradesh Minister Performs Puja At Airport To Beat Covid, Is Joined By Airport Director, Staff

As India struggles with rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh minister of tourism and culture, Usha Thakur was captured performing a puja to beat the pandemic at Indore airport.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the ten states that has shown an upward trajectory of daily new covid-19 cases.

As reported by NDTV, the minister offered prayers in front of the statue of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar at the Indore airport. As she clapped and sat singing before the statue, she was also joined by Airport Director Aryama Sanyas and other airport staff.

Cultural Minister @UshaThakurMLA held a special puja before Devi Ahilyabai's statue at Indore airport (Devi Ahillyabai Holkar Airport) praying to her to help fight against #COVID19. MP with 13 % positivity rate is struggling to provide basic medical facilities. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/wNVCquPGTv — Iram Siddique (@Scribbly_Scribe) April 10, 2021

Thakur had previously made claimed that doing 'havan' of a cow dung cake can potentially keep a house sanitized for 12 hours. She had also said that she did not have to wear a mask as she performs havan and recites Hanuman Chalisa everyday.

Several Indian politicians have come up with their strange ways of beating Covid-19 infection. Last year, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's 'Go Corona, Go Corona' chant had gone viral.

With the addition of 4,882 fresh coronavirus cases, Madhya Pradesh's total infection tally rose to 3,27,220 on Friday. The state also recorded 23 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

