Madan Lal Saini, Rajasthan BJP Chief, Dies At 75

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini passed away on Monday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, news agency ANI reported. He was 75 years old.

Saini was reportedly suffering from lung infection and was admitted to AIIMS on June 22.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter and expressed shock over the death of the senior BJP leader.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them the strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," Gehlot tweeted.