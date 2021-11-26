Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists
13 years ago on this day Mumbai was rattled by multiple terror attacks.(File photo)

Trending

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T16:58:18+05:30
Haima Deshpande

Haima Deshpande

More stories from Haima Deshpande
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 4:58 pm

The smell of fish in the air is the indicator that the Machchimar Nagar is close by.

Located at Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai, considered to be the prime real estate in the bustling megapolis, this fisherman’s village is nestled amongst high-rises that seem to be touching the clouds.

At ground level, in stark contrast to the wealthy, are the colourful houses of the fishermen. The haphazardness of this colony stands out against the uniformity of the tall towers.

The Arabian Sea flowing close by touches the doorsteps of some of the quaint houses. Fishing boats of all sizes with colourful flags festooned to its stern are bobbing in the waters, while some others are resting on the white grainy sands a little ahead.

Women are busy with the household chores. Some of them are sorting the morning catch brought in by the boats. The morning activity is a noisy one, settling down as the day moves on.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

The narrow lanes from the sea shore to the main road wind its way through the village. A newcomer will find it difficult to navigate. Though the colony spreads across four plots of land – eyed by real estate developers – the lanes are a puzzle.

Yet, 13 years ago on this day eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of the colony. They disembarked at the shores, found their way out of the village carrying weapons and explosives and then went on to attack several parts of South Mumbai including Nariman House and Leopold Café in Colaba, Hotel Taj Mahal, Hotel Trident and the CST station.

Following that fateful day on 26 November 2008, the village had found a place under the spotlight. The curious landed at Machchimar Nagar and went on to “see the place” where terrorist Ajmal Kasab and seven others had landed.

Terror tourism brought with it an importance to the inhabitants and soon “Kasab’s landing” found several versions. Today, it has become a part of the Machchimar Nagar folklore, told and retold several times with colourful additions. So corrupted have the versions become that the newer generation and the next to follow may never really know the “exact” truth.

When Kasab and the other terrorists had walked through the winding lanes the village had about 300 fishing boats. While some were at sea on that day, a sizeable majority of those boats were anchored close to the shores. In the 13 intervening years as the village went from fame to obscurity, the number of boats started dwindling. Today, the village has about 200 odd boats. Many of them have sold their boats to fund their daily living.

Though the primary occupation of the residents of Machchimar Nagar continues to be fishing, the dwindling numbers indicate that many have given up their primary trade. Members of the Sarvodaya Machchimar Sahakari Sanstha – a society which was formed to ensure the smooth operations of boats in the fishing colonies dotting Mumbai – say that fishing is no longer as lucrative as it used to be.

“There are so many issues. There is not fish in the sea near this area. We have to go into the high seas if we want more catch. It has become high expenditure and labour intensive with less returns,” said Parshuram, an inhabitant of the village. Many of the women have taken up jobs as domestic help in the high-rises close by. They laugh off a query on if they fear terrorists coming to their village again saying that it is hunger and unemployment they fear more.

“We do not get a good price for the fish we bring in from the sea. Everyone is haggling and we are selling because we need the money to survive,” said Suryakant. “There is sewage being dumped into the sea which has reduced the quantity of fish in the sea here. Then we find plastic in the fish we catch. Who will buy fish from a polluted place?” he questioned.

According to many of the villagers, fishermen from other coastal places in Raigad carry out purse seine fishing in the close by areas. This process involves circling the fish with a fine net and then pursing it from the bottom so that the catch is larger. This too has taken away the fish from the sea waters. Many of them have borrowed heavily from money lenders and have no means to repay the money. “We need help from the government. Once we were rich, today we are paupers,” said Tandel, another resident.

They also face another battle of getting the houses registered in their own names, as this will mean individual ownership. Presently, they are only allocated house numbers. Given their mounting problems for the inhabitants of Machchimar Nagar, their daily battle for survival and loss of livelihood is a bigger threat than any terrorist threat, said some.

Tags

Haima Deshpande Mumbai 26/11 Terror Attacks In Mumbai Fishermen Village Nariman House Gateway Of India Mumbai Mumbai City Pakistan India Terrorism National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Why Experts Consider J&K’s Low Fertility Rate A Success Story

Why Experts Consider J&K’s Low Fertility Rate A Success Story

Lucknow: Eleven Out Of 48 IFS Officers At Training Test Positive For Covid-19

Punjab CM Hails Farmers For Non-Violent Struggle As Protest Completes A Year

One Year Of Farmers' Protest: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

Constitutional Spirit Hurt When Parties Lose Democratic Character: PM Modi on Constitution Day

Tripura Municipal Polls: TMC Moves SC, Alleges Large Scale Violence

Extortion Case: Param Bir Singh Appears Before Thane Police To Join Probe

Covid-19: India Logs 10,549 New Coronavirus Infections, Active Cases Over 1 Lakh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Pollution Update: Air Quality Index(AQI) Levels Worsens, Now At 403

Delhi Pollution Update: Air Quality Index(AQI) Levels Worsens, Now At 403

26/11 Attack: President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute To Martyrs For Bravery

26/11 Attack: President Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute To Martyrs For Bravery

Constitution Day 2021: PM Modi Quotes Dr Rajendra Prasad And Dr BR Ambedkar

Constitution Day 2021: PM Modi Quotes Dr Rajendra Prasad And Dr BR Ambedkar

BJP And Congress Unite In Odisha! To Throw Eggs At BJD Leaders

BJP And Congress Unite In Odisha! To Throw Eggs At BJD Leaders

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

Koushik Paul / In reply to India's 345 all out, New Zealand are in the driver's seat following brilliant half-centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham at stumps on Day 2.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement