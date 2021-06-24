June 24, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Loni Case: Twitter India MD Expected To Appear Before UP Police Today

Loni Case: Twitter India MD Expected To Appear Before UP Police Today

The Ghaziabad Police on June 21 had issued a notice to the Twitter India MD, who lives in Bengaluru in Karnataka, and asked him to report at its Loni Border police station.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 June 2021, Last Updated at 2:06 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Loni Case: Twitter India MD Expected To Appear Before UP Police Today
The Ghaziabad Police had on June 15 booked Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India, news website The Wire, journalist Rana Ayyub among others
Representational Image
Loni Case: Twitter India MD Expected To Appear Before UP Police Today
outlookindia.com
2021-06-24T14:06:12+05:30

Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari is expected to appear in person before the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday in connection with a probe related to the Ghaziabad assault video, officials said.

The Ghaziabad Police on June 21 had issued a notice to the Twitter India MD, who lives in Bengaluru in Karnataka, and asked him to report at its Loni Border police station at 10.30 am on Thursday to get his statement recorded in the case, the officials added.

“He did not reach the police station at the given time and is expected to reach here by noon,” Circle Officer (Loni), Atul Kumar Sonkar said.

The Ghaziabad Police had on June 15 booked Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India, news website The Wire, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, besides Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed and writer Saba Naqvi.

They were booked over the circulation of a video in which the elderly man, Abdul Shamad Saifi, claims he was allegedly thrashed by some young men who also asked him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' on June 5. The police claim the video was shared to cause communal unrest.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India Reports 54,069 New Covid-19 Cases, 1,321 Deaths In A Day

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh Bangalore Twitter Social Media National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos