Lok Sabha Elections LIVE Updates: Nitin Gadkari, Ashok Chavan File Nomination Papers

The electoral battle to win the Lok Sabha elections is in full swing with all the political parties aggressively campaigning across the country. The 2019 election will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a bid to win a second term in the office while the Opposition will try to prevent the PM and BJP from coming to power again.

The exercise is the largest in the world where more than 8000 contestants will fight for 543 seats of the lower house of the parliament and

10 lakh polling stations and 1.1 million electronic voting machines (EVMs) will facilitate the process. Almost 8,000 contestants will fight for 543 seats as almost 900 million voters will exercise their franchise to elect members to the 17th Lok Sabha.

- A pre poll alliance scenario for the BJP-led NDA formation would help it garner 42 per cent of the vote nationally, while for the Congress-led UPA alliance the vote percentage for the pre poll allies would be 30.4 per cent, shows the State of the Nation March 2019 Wave 2 opinion poll conducted by CVoter for IANS.

- Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan and Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar were among prominent candidates who Monday filed their nomination papers in the state for the Lok Sabha elections.

Gadkari filed his papers for the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, where polls will be held on April 11.

The BJP stalwart, who had defeated Vilas Muttemwar (Congress) in the 2014 elections by a margin of 2.84 lakh votes, said he will win with a bigger margin this time around.

- Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a jibe at 'Namo Again' and 'Chowkidaar' T-shirts, being sold as a part of poll merchandise for the ensuing Lok Sabha election.

Gandhi took to Twitter and slammed BJP leaders for ignoring the "needy".

"BJP leaders are busy marketing T-shirts. I wish they would have paid attention to those who are suffering," she tweeted.