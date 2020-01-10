'Left Design In JNU Unmasked': Smriti Irani After Delhi Police Name Left For Campus Violence

January 10, 2020
Earlier Smriti Irani had lashed out at actress Deepika Padukone for standing in solidarity with students who were beaten up.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 January 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday accused the Left of orchestrating the JNU violence.

She took to Twitter and said: "Left design in JNU unmasked. They led mobs of mayhem, destroyed public property paid for by taxpayers, disallowed new students from being enrolled, used the campus as a political battleground. #LeftBehindJNUViolence becomes public knowledge as @DelhiPolice releases evidence."

Earlier she had lashed out at actress Deepika Padukone for standing in solidarity with students who were beaten up. The minister had accused the actress of taking the side of "people who celebrate when CRPF men are killed in Naxal attacks."

Padukone recently went to visit students assaulted in JNU. Violence had broken out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on January 5.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Friday ruled out that goons from the outside Jawaharlal Nehru University had entered the campus and went on a rampage and blamed the Left-led students' bodies for the violence and attacking the students in Periyar hostel.

The police said several people including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh attacked students at Periyar hostel and specific rooms were targeted.

Of the nine suspects identified by the Delhi Police, seven belong to left-leaning student organisations while two are affiliated to right-wing students' body,

(With IANS inputs)

