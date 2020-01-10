Delhi Police Name JNUSU President, Left-Led Students' Bodies For JNU Violence On Jan 5

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Friday ruled out that goons from the outside Jawaharlal Nehru University had entered the campus and went on a rampage and blamed the Left-led students' bodies for the violence and attacking the students in Periyar hostel.

The police said several people including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh attacked students at Periyar hostel and specific rooms were targeted.

Of the nine suspects identified by the Delhi Police, seven belong to left-leaning student organisations while two are affiliated to right-wing students' body,.

On her part, however, Ghosh termed the probe by the Crime Branch 'biased' and said that she also "has evidence of how she was attacked".

Ghosh was also attacked and injured in the mob attack on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, DCP (Crime Branch) Joy Tirkey, who is probing the case, said a majority of the students wanted to register for the winter semester from January 1 to 5, but the left-leaning students' bodies were not allowing them to do so.

He said that Ghosh and others were identified for creating violence at the campus.

"Those identified include Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukdar, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel," Tirkey said.

He said no suspect has been detained so far but they will begin to interrogate them soon,

Delhi Police also released the photographs of JNU campus attackers, including JNUSU president Ghosh.

Dr. Joy Tirkey, DCP/Crime, Delhi Police on #JNUViolence: No suspect has been detained till now, but we will begin to interrogate the suspects soon. pic.twitter.com/WtpqVvx1nb — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2020

Interestingly, the pictures released by the Delhi Police were taken from the videos that went viral on social media after Sunday's attack.

The probe agency said they have also accessed some WhatsApp conversations related to the violence.

It said the campus of the JNU is complex and it is difficult to navigate, ruling out the possibility of goons from outside.

The Delhi Police said that a lot of misinformation related to the case was being circulated.

JNUSU President said she is not afraid of Delhi Police and will "continue with her struggle".

"I have full faith in the law and order of this country that investigation will be fair. I will get justice. But why is Delhi Police biased? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault," she said.

The situation had turned ugly in JNU on Sunday when a mob, armed with sticks and rods entered the campus and beat students and teachers, leaving many of them injured.