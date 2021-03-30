LDF Betrayed Kerala For Gold Like Judas Betrayed Christ For Silver: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed an election rally in Kerala’s Palakkad and said he has come to the state to seek blessings from people for the upcoming state elections. He added that he has come with a vision that is refreshingly different from the current situation in Kerala. He said that the LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold just like Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver.

“For many years, the worst kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of UDF and LDF. Now, the first-time voter of Kerala is asking — what is this match fixing? People are seeing how UDF and LDF misled them,” PM Modi said.

He added, “LDF government should be ashamed of showering lathis on innocent devotees, while UDF should be ashamed of remaining silent when it happened.”

Campaigning for ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan who is contesting from Palakkad, PM Modi said Sreedharan is a man who has done excellent work to make India modern and improve connectivity.

“Metroman Sreedharan Ji, a man who has done excellent work to make India modern and improve connectivity, a man admired by all sections of society, has devoted himself to Kerala’s progress. As a true son of Kerala, he thought beyond power, stood firm on his commitment to Kerala,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi further added that in West Bengal, Congress and Left are one; they were partners in UPA 1 in Delhi. “The Left continued to give issue-based support to Congress to UPA 2 but here in Kerala during elections, they are bringing allegations,” PM Modi added.

"Over the last few years, the politics of Kerala is seeing a major shift. This shift is being driven by the aspirations of the youth, especially the first time voter in

the state.

For many years, the worst kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of UDF and LDF. Now, the first time voters of Kerala are asking- what is this match-fixing?", Modi

said.

Training guns on the LDF and the UDF over the Sabarimala temple issue, Modi said, "LDF government should be ashamed of showering Lathis on innocent devotees. UDF should be ashamed of remaining silent when this was happening. I am proud to belong to a party that has, is and will always defend the culture of our land."

"I want to tell the LDF and UDF: If you abuse our culture, we will not be mute spectators," he said, referring to the agitation led by party's state unit chief K Surendran to protect faith in the state.

"Our state unit President Surendran Ji was arrested and ill-treated by the Kerala government.

What was his crime? That he spoke for Kerala's traditions?" Modi asked. Taking on the Left parties on political violence in the state, Modi said they have been in power many times in Kerala but their leaders still behave like junior level goons or party leaders.

"Under their eyes and with their blessings, political rivals are killed, hacked, beaten," Modi said. He promised that if voted to power, the BJP government will stop the culture of violence in the southern state.

"In a democracy, we can have political differences. But, violence is not acceptable. So many of our young BJP Karyakartas have lost their lives. A BJP government in Kerala will stop this culture of violence", Modi said.

The Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 will be held in a single phase on April 6, 2021. The Election Commission will announce the Kerala election results on May 2.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine