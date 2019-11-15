Poshan
Lata Mangeshkar Is Doing Much Better, Says Family

Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday.

PTI 15 November 2019
Lata Mangeshkar
File Photo-PTI
Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital in Mumbai, is "doing much better", a spokesperson of the legendary singer's family said Friday.

Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday.

In a statement, her PR team said, "We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better. Thank You for being there. God is great."

In her over a seven-decade career, Mangeshkar has sung more than 30,000 songs across languages.

She is considered one of the greatest playback singers in Indian cinema. She received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

Mangeshkar's last full Hindi album was for the late filmmaker Yash Chopra-directed 2004 film "Veer-Zaara".

