Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams

This time, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra had put himself out as a contender from the BJP for the Nighasan seat in the assembly elections scheduled early next year.

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams
Walls painted in the name of Ashish Mishra aka 'Monu Bhaiya' who had put himself out as a contender from the BJP in the 2022 assembly elections | Outlook Photos/ Tribhuvan Tiwari

Trending

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams
outlookindia.com
2021-10-09T15:39:16+05:30
Bhavna Vij-Aurora
Bhavna Vij-Aurora

Bhavna Vij-Aurora

More stories from Bhavna Vij-Aurora
View All

Published: 09 Oct 2021, Updated: 09 Oct 2021 3:39 pm

 Ashish Mishra, popularly known as Monu bhaiya, was often seen zipping around in a SUV in the Nighasan area of Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. With an ‘MP’ sticker emblazoned on the windscreen, it was evident that he thrived on the power of his father, Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra or ‘Teni Maharaj’.

This time, Monu bhaiya had put himself out as a contender from the BJP for the Nighasan seat in the assembly elections scheduled early next year. It is quite apparent from the hoardings and the graffiti that greet one on entering the area—‘Yuvaon ki pukaar, Monu bhaiya abki baar’. His supporters in the area believed Monu bhaiya would surely get the party ticket and win the seat with flying colours.

In fact, the October 3 ‘dangal’ organised by the Mishra father and son duo, was to be a show of strength to convince the party to give him the ticket from the seat. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was the chief guest and a cavalcade of three vehicles—a jeep and two SUVs—had gone to receive him. These are the vehicles that ran over the farmers, mowing four of them to death. According to eyewitnesses and the FIR registered by the police, Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles and even fired at the protestors as they chased him.

As he finally came for his questioning at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur today, his supporters shouted slogans claiming his innocence—“Monu bhaiya nirdosh hai (Monu bhaiya is innocent).” The minister’s son is believed to have stuck to his stand that he was not present in any of the three vehicles, and that he was waiting at the ‘dangal’ ground four kilometres away.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

At his home turf in Nighasan, dominated by Brahmins, Ashish still enjoys some support.

Monu bhaiya ko to Teni Maharaj ka naam aage lekar jaana hai (Monu bhaiya has to carry forward Teni Maharaj’s legacy),” says Hari Om, who runs a tea stall in the area. In the area considered to be the stronghold of the Mishra family, Hari Om thinks Monu bhaiya can still win despite the allegations against him.

However, most people now believe that the BJP will not give him a ticket this time. “How can the party allow him to fight elections after this? If they give him a ticket, the party will not only lose this seat, but it will have an impact in other parts of the state too,” says Bichhattar Singh, a farmer from the area. “He wants to be a ‘bahubali’ (strongman), run over people and then win elections. How is it possible? It can happen in movies and TV shows like Mirzapur, but we will not let it happen here.”

Tags

Bhavna Vij-Aurora Ashish Mishra Ajay Mishra Lakhimpur Kheri Minister of State (MoS) Union Minister MLA Monu Bhaiya National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Himachal’s First CM Believed ‘Small Is Beautiful’

Himachal’s First CM Believed ‘Small Is Beautiful’

Heroin Worth Over Rs 2 Crore Recovered From Assam, One held

‘Don’t Consider Those Culprits Who Killed BJP Workers In Lakhimpur Kheri’: Rakesh Tikait

Congress Working Committee Meeting On October 16

Mayawati To Write To EC Urging Ban Of Media Outlets' Pre-Poll Surveys From 6 Months Before Elections

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Biden Moves To Address Delays In Green Card Processing, Thousands Of Indians To Benefit In US

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramlila With A Difference

Ramlila With A Difference

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from India

India’s Active Covid-19 Cases Decline To Lowest In 206 Days

India’s Active Covid-19 Cases Decline To Lowest In 206 Days

Mamata To Lead TMC's Campaign For Bengal Bypolls, Nusrat Jahan, Babul Supriyo Not In list

Mamata To Lead TMC's Campaign For Bengal Bypolls, Nusrat Jahan, Babul Supriyo Not In list

Gurjar Leader Who Defaced Yogi’s Name On Mihir Bhoj’s Statue Gets Bail, Accuses UP Police Of Double Standards

Gurjar Leader Who Defaced Yogi’s Name On Mihir Bhoj’s Statue Gets Bail, Accuses UP Police Of Double Standards

Take Rs 90 Lakh, Return My Son: Father Of Youngest Victim In Lakhimpur Kheri On Govt Compensation

Take Rs 90 Lakh, Return My Son: Father Of Youngest Victim In Lakhimpur Kheri On Govt Compensation

Read More from Outlook

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

India Fears Bigger Geopolitical Conflict As China's Build-Up In Eastern Ladakh Continues

Outlook Web Desk / Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane anticipates rise of a LOC like situation if the Chinese military maintains the deployment through the second winter.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Appears Before SIT

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers claimed Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles that mowed down protestors, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event.

Five Reasons Why Mumbai Indians Went Bust In IPL 2021

Five Reasons Why Mumbai Indians Went Bust In IPL 2021

Soumitra Bose, Koushik Paul / Mumbai Indians won their final IPL 2021 league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad but that was not enough for the defending champions.

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams

Lakhimpur Tragedy May Singe Ashish Mishra Aka Monu Bhaiya’s MLA Dreams

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / This time, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra had put himself out as a contender from the BJP in the 2022 assembly elections.

Advertisement