The Kolkata Police on Sunday conducted a search operation at a beauty parlour allegedly owned by BJP youth wing leader Pamela Goswami.

Goswami was arrested on Friday for possessing cocaine worth Rs 10 lakh.

Police officers escorted the BJP leader to the parlour located in Kolkata’s New Town area and searched the premises for drugs in her presence, sources said.

Goswami was arrested with her friend Prabeer Kumar Dey and personal security guard Somnath Chatterjee on Friday after 90 gm of cocaine was allegedly found in her handbag.

She had created a flutter at a city court on Saturday, after she tried to wriggle out of the grasp of a police officer and yelled that Rakesh Singh, a close aide of BJP's West Bengal pointsman Kailash Vijayvargiya, "plotted" her arrest.

Goswami, a former fashion model and small-time actress, was remanded in police custody till February 25.

Claiming that Goswami had been "brainwashed" by the Kolkata Police and the ruling TMC, Singh said he was not in touch with her for over a year. Singh said he was ready to cooperate with any kind of investigation in connection with the case.

(With PTI inputs)

