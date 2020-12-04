Khalsa Aid Offers Free Sanitary Pads To Women At Protest Sites

Thousands of women farmers gathered around Delhi borders to protest the Centre’s three farm laws, a major issue they faced was that of menstrual hygiene.

In an attempt to help these women, residents of neighbouring villages have opened their doors to allow women to take shower and provide them with hot water as hygiene facilities at the border points are not satisfactory.

Taking note of the situation, Khalsa Aid has stepped in to provide support to women.

A message from the women farmers protesting at Delhi borders.



Menstrual hygiene was one issue the women were facing at the protest site.



Khalsa Aid installed portable washrooms for men and women respectively. The team also has sanitary napkins in stock for the women in need pic.twitter.com/4J4zfEdZxk — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) December 2, 2020

Khalsa Aid has set up temporary toilets for men and women. The team also has sanitary napkins for the women in need.

Earlier, the international organisation had set up make-shift kitchens to provide food to the farmers marching to Delhi against farm laws.

