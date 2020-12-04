December 04, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Khalsa Aid Offers Free Sanitary Pads To Women At Protest Sites

Khalsa Aid Offers Free Sanitary Pads To Women At Protest Sites

Khalsa Aid has set up temporary toilets for men and women.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Khalsa Aid Offers Free Sanitary Pads To Women At Protest Sites
Twitter
Khalsa Aid Offers Free Sanitary Pads To Women At Protest Sites
outlookindia.com
2020-12-04T07:18:31+05:30

Thousands of women farmers gathered around Delhi borders to protest the Centre’s three farm laws, a major issue they faced was that of menstrual hygiene.

In an attempt to help these women, residents of neighbouring villages have opened their doors to allow women to take shower and provide them with hot water as hygiene facilities at the border points are not satisfactory.

Taking note of the situation, Khalsa Aid has stepped in to provide support to women.

Khalsa Aid has set up temporary toilets for men and women. The team also has sanitary napkins for the women in need.

Earlier, the international organisation had set up make-shift kitchens to provide food to the farmers marching to Delhi against farm laws.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Legal Notice To Kangana For Her Tweet Over Farmers' Stir

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Farmers protest Farm Bills 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos