Kerala Teen Stages Hanging To Prank Friends On April Fool's Day, Dies By Accident

A 17-year-old boy in Kerala's Alappuzha died on Thursday while playing an April Fool's prank on his friends. The boy died while faking his death.

According to a report published by The New Indian Express, the teenager has been identified as Sidharth Ajay and he died while trying to prank his friends at a rented house in Kiliroor.

Sidharth reportedly went to his room after dinner and stayed in for a long time. Later, when his mother went looking for him, she found his body hanging from a ceiling fan. According to the police, Sidharth’s phone was found on the live streaming mode inside the room. Thus, the family members suspect that the teen died while staging his hanging to fool his friends.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital but could not be saved. Police have taken his mobile phone into custody while his body has been sent for post-mortem.

