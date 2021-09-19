Kerala Records 152 Deaths, 19653 Fresh Covid-19 Cases; Imposes Stringent Lockdown In Critical Areas

Kerala on Sunday recorded 152 deaths and 19,653 fresh Covid-19 cases.

The state’s total caseload rose to 45,08,493 and fatalities to 23,591.

Meanwhile, the State government on Sunday said special intensified, stringent lockdown restrictions will be enforced in areas where the spread of Covid-19 is at critical-levels.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 26,711 which brought the total recoveries to 43,10,674 and the number of active cases to 1,73,631, an official press release said.

The stringent lockdown restrictions would be in force in areas where the weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) is above 10 and the affected places would be notified by the district disaster management authority (DDMA) on a weekly basis, said an order from Chief Secretary V P Joy.

The order said the affected areas would be publicised through websites and other media.

The District Collectors shall further notify micro-containment zones as per guidelines and enforce the lockdown restrictions therein, the order read.

It said contact tracing and quarantine shall also be monitored and strengthened in all districts.

As many as 1,13,295 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, a release said.

Of the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 2,810 cases followed by Thrissur (2,620), Thiruvananthapuram (2,105), Kozhikode (1,957), Palakkad (1,593), Kollam (1,392), Malappuram (1,387), Kottayam (1,288) and Alappuzha (1,270), it said.

Of the new cases, 84 were health workers, 105 from outside the State and 18,657 infected through contact with the source of it not clear in 807 cases.

There are currently 5,12,854 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,87,587 are in home or institutional quarantine and 25,267 in hospitals.

