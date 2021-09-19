Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Kerala Records 152 Deaths, 19653 Fresh Covid-19 Cases; Imposes Stringent Lockdown In Critical Areas

Kerala Records 152 Deaths, 19653 Fresh Covid-19 Cases; Imposes Stringent Lockdown In Critical Areas

The stringent lockdown restrictions would be in force in areas where the weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) is above 10 and the affected places would be notified by the district disaster management authority (DDMA) on a weekly basis.

Kerala Records 152 Deaths, 19653 Fresh Covid-19 Cases; Imposes Stringent Lockdown In Critical Areas
As many as 1,13,295 samples were tested for Covid in Kerala in the last 24 hours. | File Photo

Trending

Kerala Records 152 Deaths, 19653 Fresh Covid-19 Cases; Imposes Stringent Lockdown In Critical Areas
outlookindia.com
2021-09-19T21:15:06+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 9:15 pm

Kerala on Sunday recorded 152 deaths and 19,653 fresh Covid-19 cases.

The state’s total caseload rose to 45,08,493 and fatalities to 23,591.

Meanwhile, the State government on Sunday said special intensified, stringent lockdown restrictions will be enforced in areas where the spread of Covid-19 is at critical-levels.

Related Stories

Inside Kerala’s Pazhur Village – Where Nipah Broke Out And Was Contained

Inside Kerala’s Pazhur Village – Where Nipah Broke Out And Was Contained

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 26,711 which brought the total recoveries to 43,10,674 and the number of active cases to 1,73,631, an official press release said.

The stringent lockdown restrictions would be in force in areas where the weekly infection population ratio (WIPR) is above 10 and the affected places would be notified by the district disaster management authority (DDMA) on a weekly basis, said an order from Chief Secretary V P Joy.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

The order said the affected areas would be publicised through websites and other media.

The District Collectors shall further notify micro-containment zones as per guidelines and enforce the lockdown restrictions therein, the order read.

It said contact tracing and quarantine shall also be monitored and strengthened in all districts.

As many as 1,13,295 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, a release said.

Of the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 2,810 cases followed by Thrissur (2,620), Thiruvananthapuram (2,105), Kozhikode (1,957), Palakkad (1,593), Kollam (1,392), Malappuram (1,387), Kottayam (1,288) and Alappuzha (1,270), it said.

Of the new cases, 84 were health workers, 105 from outside the State and 18,657 infected through contact with the source of it not clear in 807 cases.

There are currently 5,12,854 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,87,587 are in home or institutional quarantine and 25,267 in hospitals.

(PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kerala COVID-19 Coronavirus National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Indian Industry To Produce Two More Entirely-Built Rockets GSLV-Mk III And SSLV

Indian Industry To Produce Two More Entirely-Built Rockets GSLV-Mk III And SSLV

Security Forces To Use Pump Action Guns, Rubber Bullets To Neutralise Low-Flying Drones

Congress Plays Dalit Card in Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM Tomorrow

Book By RAW Officer’s Daughter On Kashmir's Trauma Kicks Off Debate, Irks Anonymous Scholars

UP Govt Eases COVID Curbs, Allowes 100 People To Gather In Non-Containment Zones

EAM S Jaishankar Discusses Afghan Developments With Saudi Counterpart

Jammu Traders Call For Bandh, First Time After Abrogation Of Art 370

UP CM's Report Card Claims Complete Transformation Of State, No Riot Since 2017

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Advertisement

More from India

Three-Time MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa To Be The Next CM of Punjab

Three-Time MLA Sukhjinder Randhawa To Be The Next CM of Punjab

L Murugan Likely To Be Elected Unopposed In RS Bypoll As Congress Not To Contest

L Murugan Likely To Be Elected Unopposed In RS Bypoll As Congress Not To Contest

In Probable List Of Punjab CM Contenders, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Says ‘Never Hankered After Posts’

In Probable List Of Punjab CM Contenders, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Says ‘Never Hankered After Posts’

Ashes, Bones And A Long Wait For Justice

Ashes, Bones And A Long Wait For Justice

Read More from Outlook

Congress Plays Dalit Card In Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM On Monday

Congress Plays Dalit Card In Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM On Monday

Harish Manav / Charanjit Singh Channi appointed Chief Minister of Punjab; expected to tap 32 percent Dalit voters of Punjab in the upcoming 2022 assembly elections.

Saudi Foreign Minister In India: Riyadh As Concerned As New Delhi About Stabilising Afghanistan

Saudi Foreign Minister In India: Riyadh As Concerned As New Delhi About Stabilising Afghanistan

Seema Guha / External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with visiting Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud on Sunday.

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Trent Boult Rocks Chennai Super Kings

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Trent Boult Rocks Chennai Super Kings

Jayanta Oinam / The UAE leg of IPL 2021 begins with a clash between former champions Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians. Follow live updates here.

UP CM's Report Card Claims Complete Transformation Of State, No Riot Since 2017

UP CM's Report Card Claims Complete Transformation Of State, No Riot Since 2017

Outlook Web Desk / UP CM said his government has fulfilled every promise mentioned in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra in 2017 and voiced confidence that the BJP will cross 350 seats in the upcoming polls.

Advertisement