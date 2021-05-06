Kerala Imposes Full Lockdown From May 8 Amid Covid Surge

Kerala has announced complete lockdown in the state from May 8 till May 16 over the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. Kerala on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike with over 41,000 fresh Covid cases.

Earlier, Chief Minister Vijayan had said in view of the rise in the cases, more stringent measures will have to be taken to curb the surge in the state where severe lockdown-like restrictions were already in force.

The development comes at a time when Kerala on Wednesday reported 41,953 new Covid-19 cases, while 23,106 people were cured of the infection, pushing the caseload to 17,43,932 and recoveries to 13.62 lakh. The toll mounted to 5,565 with 58 more deaths. As per updates, the active cases now stood at 3,75,658, while the test positivity rate (TPR) was 25.69.

Ernakulam district topped with 6,558 new cases followed by Kozhikode (5,180), Malappuram (4,166), Thrissur (3,731), Thiruvananthapuram (3,727) and Kottayam (3,432).

