Kashmir: CRPF Troops Shoot Dead Civilian After He Jumps Checkpoint In Budgam

Poshan
Police said the CRPF troops fired shots at the driver which left him injured. He later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

PTI 13 May 2020
A man was killed when CRPF personnel opened fire on his vehicle which jumped a security checkpoint in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

"At around 10:45 am, a naka party of CRPF signalled a vehicle to stop at Kawoosa in the jurisdiction of police station Magam in district Budgam, but the driver of vehicle tried to run away from the spot," a police official said.

He said the CRPF troops fired some shots which left the vehicle driver injured.

The driver, identified as Mehrajudin, a resident of Makhana Beerwah, was rushed to SMHS hospital in the city where he succumbed to injuries, the official said.

