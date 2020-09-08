September 08, 2020
Corona
Karni Sena Volunteers To Protect Kangana Ranaut On Her Mumbai Arrival

Kangana Ranaut will be returning to Mumbai from her home in Manali amid a hostile environment and threats daring her to enter Mumbai.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 September 2020
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.
Kangana Ranaut/ Twitter
Adding a new twist to the ongoing tussle between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut now fringe outfit Karni Sena has extended its support to the Bollywood actor.

Kangana will be returning to Mumbai from her home in Manali amid a hostile environment and threats daring her to enter Mumbai. She was granted Y-plus category security by central security agnecies on the advice of the Himachal Pradesh government after her father Amardeep Singh had conveyed his concerns regarding her safety.

Now, the fringe outfit has said that it will be providing protection to Ranaut upon her arrival in Mumbai.

The Queen actor had attracted backlash from Shiv Sena leaders over her comments on Mumbai Police and the city’s comparison with Pakistan.

