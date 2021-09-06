Karnataka Govt Allows 5-Day Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations With Strict Covid Protocols

With the state's COVID test positivity rate falling below two per cent, the government in Karnataka has decided to allow a five-day celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi ahead of the Hindu festival. The celebrations are set to begin on September 10.

However, the celebrations are only permitted in districts of the state where the Covid test positivity rate is less than 2 per cent. Even in districts where celebrations have been allowed, cultural events and processions while bringing the idol to the Pooja 'pandal' or during immersion have been strictly prohibited.

"Ganesha idols should be immersed within five days of their installation and there should not be any procession during their immersion," Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

The government said in its order that the event should be organised in a simple manner and less than 20 people should assemble.

It also said the organisers should have a COVID-19 negative test report and must have taken both the jabs of novel coronavirus vaccines.

Further, the order recommended the organising committees of the Public Ganesha Festival that they can even organise vaccination drive at the venue. Also, the organisers need to sanitise the venue on a daily basis.

The COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks, social distancing and hand hygiene should be followed, the order read.

The decision comes days after the state of Kerala reported a massive surge in Covid-19 cases due to Onam celebrations.



(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine