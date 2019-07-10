Karnataka Crisis Live | Deora, Shivakumar Detained In Mumbai, Ghulam Nabi Azad In Bengaluru

Senior leaders from both Congress and JD(S), the ruling coalition in Karnataka, continue firefighting the rebellion which has pushed the state government to the brink of collapse.

Even though all 21 Congress ministers resigned from their respective portfolios on Monday, followed by a similar exercise by their JD(S) colleagues, in a last-ditch attempt to save the government, the situation appeared to have all but slipped through their fingers.

In recent developments, ten rebel MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) combine have written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of threat to their lives during visits of Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Congress leader D K Shivakumar in Mumbai.

The letter stated that the MLAs were not willing to meet the two leaders and wanted the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises.

Here are all the live updates:

3:03 PM: Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar and other Congress, leaders who were detained outside the hotel where rebel MLAs are lodged, are being taken to Kalina University rest house, according to ANI.

2:53 PM: Senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, along with other Congress leaders, has been detained in Bengaluru, reports ANI.

2:25 PM: Congress leader Milind Deora and Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar have been detained outside the hotel where rebel MLAs of the ruling coalition are currently lodged. Mumbai Police had earlier imposed section 144 near the hotel and stopped Shivakumar from entering the hotel.

2:18PM: BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa met Karnataka Governor. Yeddyurappa said, "I requested the Governor to convey to the speaker that he should take necessary action immediately. Kumaraswamy has no moral right to continue as Chief Minister, they don't have the numbers."

2:06PM: JD(S) Chief and Former PM H. D. Deve Gowda arrives at Congress protest site in Bengaluru.

12:40PM: Mumbai Police imposed section 144 near the hotel where the rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs from Karnataka are staying.

12:28PM: Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa says, "On 12th July, Assembly session will begin but they don't have the numbers, it will be an illegal session. It is not too late, Karnataka CM, HD Kumaraswamy should resign and make way for a BJP govt."

12:20PM: Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa in Bengaluru says, "We will meet the Karnataka Assembly Speaker at 3 pm today. Speaker has still not condemned tearing up of resignations (of rebel MLAs) by DK Shivakumar. Tearing up of resignations is an 'apradh' that is unforgivable. "

11:20AM: Former Karnataka CM and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders hold protest outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.



11:04AM: Rebel Karnataka Congress leader, Ramesh Jarkiholi in Mumbai says, "We are not interested in meeting him (Karnataka Minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar). No one from BJP is here to meet us."

11:00AM: Rebel Congress leader, B Basavaraj says, "We don't intend to insult DK Shivakumar. We've faith in him but there is a reason we have taken this step. Friendship, love and affection are on one side, with gratitude and respect we request him to understand why we cannot meet him today.

10:50AM: Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar says, "I'll not go without meeting my friends. I can't go by you (rebel Karnataka MLAs not ready to meet him), they'll call me. Their heart will break. I'm in touch already, hearts of both of us are beating".

10:47AM: Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar on Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel cancels his booking says, "They should be proud of a customer like me. I love Mumbai. I love this hotel. Let them cancel. I have other rooms also."

10:42AM: Karnataka rebel Congress and JD(S) leaders move Supreme Court accusing the Speaker of abandoning his constitutional duty and deliberately delaying acceptance of their resignations. Supreme Court to hear the matter tomorrow.

10:30AM: Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar outside Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, said, "Nothing is permanent in politics. There're no friends and no enemies. Anyone can turn at any moment. I'm trying to contact them(rebel MLAs). I'll get a call. Their heart is beating to meet their friend."

10:20AM: Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar's booking at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel has been cancelled by the hotel quoting "some emergency in the hotel".

9:44AM: Mumbai Police prevent Karnataka minister D K Shivakumar from entering hotel where rebel MLAs are staying.

9:02AM: Shivakumar arrives in Mumbai to meet rebel MLAs, says 'born together in politics, will die together'.

8:35AM: Supporters of JD(S) leader Narayan Gowda outside Renaissance hotel raise slogans of "Go back, Go back" as Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar is expected to arrive at the hotel shortly.

8:25AM: Mumbai police said, "Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar will not be allowed inside hotel where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying. He will not be stopped before the gates of the hotel."

8:20AM : Security deployed outside Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, where 10 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying. Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar is currently on his way from the airport to the hotel.

8:02AM: Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar on the letter signed by MLAs, said, "Let Mumbai Police or any other force be deployed. Let them do their duty. We've come to meet our friends. We were born together in politics, we will die together in politics. They are our party men. We have come to meet them."