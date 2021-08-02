Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Likely On Wednesday: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the expansion of his cabinet will most likely occur on Wednesday. Bommai, who is in the national capital, is slated to meet BJP chief JP Nadda this evening, when the list of ministerial probables might get finalised.

This is Bommai’s second trip to the national capital after taking charge as the Karnataka CM. Last week, he was in Delhi when he held discussions with various leaders of the BJP central leadership and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bommai, a confidante of former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, was sworn in as the new chief minister on Wednesday. The Karnataka BJP legislature party on Tuesday evening had elected Bommai as its new leader to succeed Yediyurappa.

Bommai, who served two terms as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council early in his career, is currently an MLA from Shiggaon, a town in Haveri district in northern Karnataka.

Bommai said the cabinet exercise will be done in a balanced way keeping in mind the previous team. "The list may get finalised either today or tomorrow. If it gets finalised tonight, the cabinet expansion can take place on Wednesday," Bommai told reporters before leaving for Parliament to meet Home Minister Amit Shah.

A comprehensive discussion will be held with the BJP chief in the evening about the cabinet formation, including whether it should be done in several stages or one go, he said.

Even balancing of regional and social representation will be kept in mind while deciding names, he added.

"Based on these factors, the numbers and names will be decided. Even how many deputy CMs should be made will also be decided in the meeting," Bommai said.

The chief minister further said that in the current political situation efforts will be made to take every one together. "We are hopeful that cabinet making will be fruitful. Not only fruitful, it should serve the purpose of serving the people of the state," he said.

The CM also said some aspirants have met him here and held discussions. "They also know not everyone can become ministers," he added.

"We will do in a balanced way keeping in mind the previous cabinet team," he said.

Bommai took oath as the chief minister on July 28 after the resignation of his predecessor B S Yediyurappa on July 26.

He is the lone Cabinet member in the government.

(With PTI inputs)

