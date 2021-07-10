J&K: Two Militants Killed In Encounter With Security Forces

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday, police said.

While the forces were conducting searches in the Kwarigam, Ranipora area of the South Kashmir district, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated leading to an exchange of fire in which two militants were killed, the official said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

The identity and affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained, he added.

(PTI inputs)

