July 24, 2021
J&K: Three Militants Killed, Jawan Injured In Encounter In Bandipora District

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shokbaba forest in the Sumblar area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:21 pm
The injured jawan has been evacuated and is undergoing treatment.
Representational Image
2021-07-24T21:21:19+05:30

Three militants were killed while an Army jawan was injured in an encounter in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Officials said that the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shokbaba forest in the Sumblar area of Bandipora in north Kashmir following inputs about the presence of militants there.

The officials said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the  militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which so far three unidentified militants have been killed, they added.

Srinagar-based PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said an Army personnel suffered injuries in the gunfight.

He said the injured jawan has been evacuated and is undergoing treatment.

The officials said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras are being ascertained.

The operation is in progress and further details are awaited, they said.

(PTI inputs)

