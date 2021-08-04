J&K Terror Victim's Kin Receive Rs 1 Lakh Ex-Gratia 21 Years After His Death

Even as Jammu and Kashmir awaits the completion of two years of the abrogation of Article 370 amid consternation, the administration has been busy releasing compensation amounts for terror victims. Once such civilian victim's family is set to finally receive an ex-gratia sum of Rs 1 lakh, 21 years after his death.

The victim is one of six such terror victims whose families are set to receive the compensation released by the union territory administration.

Deputy Commissioner Reasi Charandeep Singh released ex gratia relief totalling Rs 4.82 lakh, approved by a district-level screening-cum-coordination committee, in favour of the terror victims.

A sum of Rs 1 lakh was given to the next of kin of Nazir Ahmed of HariWalla Thuroo who was killed by terrorists in 2000, officials said.

Besides Rs 0.75 lakh in favour of Mushtaq Ahmed, Rs 0.75 lakh for Mir Hussain, Rs 0.70 lakh for Abdul Rashid and Rs 0.625 lakh in favour of Akbar Ali, all residents of Dharmari, was also released.

Their houses were burnt by terrorists on February 21, 2006, they said.

Financial aid of Rs 1 lakh was provided to Talib Hussain of Budhan whose house was also burnt by terrorists on March 18, 2008, officials said.

The relief will be disbursed among the victims through direct benefit transfer (DBT), they added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine