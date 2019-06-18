﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  Jet Airways Shares Crash By 52 Per Cent After Lenders Initiate Bankruptcy Against Airline

Jet Airways Shares Crash By 52 Per Cent After Lenders Initiate Bankruptcy Against Airline

Jet Airways stocks hit an intra-day low of Rs 32.25 per share, falling by a massive 52 per cent. At 1.41 p.m, Jet's stocks were trading at Rs 38.05 per share, down Rs 30.25 or 44.29 per cent.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 June 2019
Jet Airways Shares Crash By 52 Per Cent After Lenders Initiate Bankruptcy Against Airline
File Photo
Jet Airways Shares Crash By 52 Per Cent After Lenders Initiate Bankruptcy Against Airline
outlookindia.com
2019-06-18T14:59:40+0530
Also Read

Jet Airways shares lost over half of its value on Tuesday following its lenders' decision to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against the grounded airline.

Jet Airways stocks hit an intra-day low of Rs 32.25 per share, falling by a massive 52 per cent. At 1.41 p.m, Jet's stocks were trading at Rs 38.05 per share, down Rs 30.25 or 44.29 per cent.

SBI-led lenders consortium on Monday said that they have decided to "seek resolution under IBC since only a conditional bid was received and requirement of the investor for SEBI exemptions and resolution of all creditors is possible under IBC".

Besides owing Rs 8,500 crore to public sector banks, the airline has a total liability of about Rs 25,000 crore which includes dues of operational creditors.

Running out of cash, Jet Airways suspended its entire operations on April 17. Subsequently, the government re-allocated its slots and foreign traffic rights to rival carriers.

(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Jet Airways SBI SEBI Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Breaking News: French Police Arrests Former UEFA President Michel Platini
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters