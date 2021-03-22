March 22, 2021
Poshan
Jammu & Kashmir: Four Militants Killed By Security Forces In Shopian Encounter

A cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in the Manihal area of the district following information about the presence of militants there.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 March 2021
Four unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. 

A cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in the Manihal area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. 

A gun battle broke out when the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

The security forces asked the militants to surrender but they refused the offer, the official said. 

In the exchange of fire four ultras were killed, the official said adding further details were awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

