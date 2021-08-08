Jamaat Islami Promoting Terrorism: NIA Recovers Incriminating Documents In Raids At 56 Premises

The NIA on Sunday said it conducted raids at 56 premises in 14 districts across Jammu and Kashmir in case registered against Jamaat Islami for promoting seperatists and secessionist activities. The NIA said during the searches various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized from the premises of the suspects.

"The NIA along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF conducted searches at 56 locations in districts of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri of J&K," NIA statement said.

The statement said the case was registered by NIA on Feb 5, 2021 in pursuance to order from Ministry of Home Affairs relating to separatist and secessionist activities of JeI, an unlawful association under the UA(P) Act, even after its proscription on Feb 28, 2019.

"The members of the organisation have been collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but these funds are instead being used for violent and secessionist activities. The funds raised by JeI are also being channelised to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well organised networks of JeI cadres," the statement said. It said the JeI has also been motivating youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members in J&K to participate in disruptive secessionist activities.

The statement said searches conducted Sunday included the premises of office bearers of the proscribed association, its members and also offices of trusts purportedly run by JeI. "During the searches today, various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized from the premises of the suspects," the statement added.

