Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan: Mamata Urges Centre To Repeal Laws On Lal Bahadur Shastri's Death Anniversary

On Lal Bahadur Shastri's 55th death anniversary, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded that the Centre repeal the contentious new farm laws that have resulted in national unrest and deaths of over 50 farmers.

Harking back to the former Prime Minister and revolutionary's slogan of ''Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'', Banerjee said farmers are the heroes of the nation.

"Tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, former prime minister, on his death anniversary. He gave us the inspirational slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. We are proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. Farmers are the heroes of our nation. The Centre MUST repeal the anti-farmer Acts NOW!," she tweeted.

Banerjee has been vocal about her opposition to the new farm laws, against which farmers are protesting outside Delhi for weeks. Her party, the Trinamool Congress, has also extended support to the protest.

With PTI inputs

