January 11, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan: Mamata Urges Centre To Repeal Laws On Lal Bahadur Shastri's Death Anniversary

Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan: Mamata Urges Centre To Repeal Laws On Lal Bahadur Shastri's Death Anniversary

Shastri gave us the inspirational slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', and farmers are the heroes of our nation, the Bengal CM wrote in a tweet

Outlook Web Bureau 11 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan: Mamata Urges Centre To Repeal Laws On Lal Bahadur Shastri's Death Anniversary
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
PTI
Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan: Mamata Urges Centre To Repeal Laws On Lal Bahadur Shastri's Death Anniversary
outlookindia.com
2021-01-11T12:36:37+05:30
Also read

On Lal Bahadur Shastri's 55th death anniversary, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded that the Centre repeal the contentious new farm laws that have resulted in national unrest and deaths of over 50 farmers.

Harking back to the former Prime Minister and revolutionary's slogan of ''Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'', Banerjee said farmers are the heroes of the nation. 

"Tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, former prime minister, on his death anniversary. He gave us the inspirational slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. We are proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. Farmers are the heroes of our nation. The Centre MUST repeal the anti-farmer Acts NOW!," she tweeted.

Banerjee has been vocal about her opposition to the new farm laws, against which farmers are protesting outside Delhi for weeks. Her party, the Trinamool Congress, has also extended support to the protest.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Historic Air India Flight With All-Woman Crew Lands In Bengaluru

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Kolkata Farm Bills 2020 Farmers protest Agriculture: Farmers Trinamool Congress (TMC) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos