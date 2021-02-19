J-K Governor Meets Foreign Envoys, Seeks Support Of Global Community In Shaping UT’s Future

In a meeting with 24 foreign envoys at Raj Bhawan, the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday sought support from the global community in shaping a new future for Jammu and Kashmir.

“We seek to work together as a team for the prosperity and well-being of Jammu and Kashmir and the global community as a whole,” Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha told the visiting envoys.

Sinha was holding an interaction at Raj Bhawan with the 24 foreign envoys who were on their two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

A government spokesman said during the meeting Lt. governor sought support from the global community in shaping a new future for Jammu & Kashmir.

“Years of suffering for the people of Jammu and Kashmir ended on August 5, 2019. The efforts of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushered the Union Territory into a new era, which has brought about socio-economic development in the region and empowerment of the people”, the Lt Governor told envoys.

Sinha said the central government headed by Prime Minister Modi has drawn up “excellent ideas and initiatives of industrialization even in far-flung areas of the Union Territory so that more jobs could be created for our youth.”

The Governor claimed that “the government is investing more than ever before in infrastructure, industries, education, healthcare, skill development, sustainable livelihood so that every citizen of Jammu & Kashmir has a safe future and earns recognition. Our collective aim is to continue implementing people-centric, development, and industry-oriented policies.”

He said, “despite relentless attempts by our neighbour to destabilize the security situation and trigger social disharmony by exporting terror, the government is resolute towards the holistic and equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Recently, DDC's peaceful, violence-free, and fair elections were held, and the three-tier Panchayat system was established to strengthen the grass-root democracy. Now, true democracy is flourishing in the UT, which is not merely about governance but the feeling of fraternity, brotherhood, communal harmony and attitude of respect and reverence towards each other.”

Speaking about the power generation in the UT he said, “despite the immense potential of Hydro Power, only 3500 MW of power was generated in J&K in the last 73 years, causing small businesses and citizens to face power problems. We have approved several projects worth Rs 54,000 crore during the last 3-4 months and we aspire to generate 3500 Megawatt in only four years to make Jammu Kashmir power surplus.”

At the meeting, Sinha also said that the Prime Minister has ensured that all the benefits of Central Acts now reach the people. The Prime Minister has also provided the Union Territory with Rs 58,627 crore to establish Two AIIMS, Two IITs, IIMs, and execute world-class infrastructure.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine