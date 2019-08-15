﻿
Video: ITBP Constable's Rendition Of 'Sandese Aate Hain' On I-Day Wins Hearts On Twitter

The video, which has received over a thousand retweets, was shared by the official Twitter handle of the ITBP on the eve of the Independence Day.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 August 2019
Video: ITBP Constable’s Rendition Of ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ On I-Day Wins Hearts On Twitter
Photo: Twitter/ ITBP
Video: ITBP Constable’s Rendition Of ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ On I-Day Wins Hearts On Twitter
2019-08-15T14:40:24+0530

A 3-and-a-half-minute video of an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable singing "Sandese Aate Hain", a popular song from the Bollywood film "Border", has been circulated widely on social media on Independence Day. The video, which has received over a thousand retweets, was shared by the official Twitter handle of the ITBP on the eve of the Independence Day.

The video was posted with the caption: “Constable Lovely Singh of ITBP dedicates a song to colleagues on 73rd Independence Day. #IndependenceDay”. The music video begins with visuals of Singh, whose voice can be heard as images of troops undertaking drills in harsh terrains are played. Singh’s rendition is a dedication to his colleagues on India’s 73rd Independence Day.

Within hours, the video was flooded with comments of appreciation and love from Twitter users. “Beautiful voice! Lots of love and good wishes from countrymen and women to our bravehearts of ITBP! God bless you all,” read one comment.

“Happy independence day ..I love Indian army,” wrote another user.

"Genuine emotions and flawless singing - Salute to all Jawans of this nation! Jai Jawan," read a  comment. 

“We love you.. Jai hind,” another user commented. 

Here are some other tweets:

Outlook VIDEOS



