Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Gujarat ATS And Indian Coast Guard Apprehend Iranian Consignment With Huge Drug Stock, 7 Crew Members Arrested

Gujarat ATS And Indian Coast Guard Apprehend Iranian Consignment With Huge Drug Stock, 7 Crew Members Arrested

Estimated 30 to 50 kg of the contraband, worth about Rs 150 to Rs 250 crore in the international markets were confiscated from the boat which was seized during the operation carried out on Saturday night.

Gujarat ATS And Indian Coast Guard Apprehend Iranian Consignment With Huge Drug Stock, 7 Crew Members Arrested
Representational Image | PTI

Gujarat ATS And Indian Coast Guard Apprehend Iranian Consignment With Huge Drug Stock, 7 Crew Members Arrested
2021-09-19T12:42:31+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 12:42 pm

The Gujarat  Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Indian Coast Guard jointly conducted an operation to apprehend an Iranian boat with seven crew members and a huge consignment of heroin in Indian waters off the Gujarat coast, officials said on Sunday.

Estimated 30 to 50 kg of the contraband, worth about Rs 150 to Rs 250 crore in the international markets were confiscated from the boat which was seized during the operation carried out on Saturday night. 

According to the officials, the exact amount of the drug present in the vessel will be known after its rummaging.

The seven crew members, all Iranian nationals, were apprehended, the officials said.

"On an intelligence based joint act, @IndianCoastGuard with ATS #Gujarat apprehended #Iranian boat in #Indian waters with 07 crew carrying #drugs. The boat is brought to the nearest port for further rummaging and investigations," a defence PRO of Gujarat said on their official Twitter handle.

Gujarat ATS DIG Himanshu Shukla told PTI that the operation was launched on the basis of an information that an attempt was being made to smuggle in heroin through the sea route.

"A joint operation was launched with the Indian Coast Guard, and the Iranian boat and its seven crew members were apprehended. We presume that somewhere between 30 and 50 kg of heroin, worth Rs 150 crore to Rs 250 crore, was loaded on the boat. The consignment may be more, as the exact amount can be known only after rummaging of the boat," Shukla said.

(With PTI Inputs)

