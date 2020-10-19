October 19, 2020
Corona
Indian Army Captures Chinese Soldier In Ladakh

The Chinese soldier has been caught in the Chumar-Demchok area; he might have entered Indian territory inadvertently, the news agency said quoting sources.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 October 2020
Representational Image
2020-10-19T15:16:36+05:30

A Chinese soldier, identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long, has been captured by Indian security forces near the border in Ladakh after he had strayed across LAC. 

He was caught in the Chumar-Demchok area. The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food, and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions.

A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier.

As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul – Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities.

