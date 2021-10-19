Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
India Should Not Play T20 World Cup Game Against Pakistan: Ramdas Athawale

The minister informed that he would be expressing his opinion to BCCI secretary Jay Shah. The match is scheduled for October 24.

2021-10-19T22:03:02+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 10:03 pm

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale suggested that India should not play its T20 World Cup game against Pakistan on October 24. He slammed Pakistan for the spike in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, including the targeted killing of migrant labourers.

The minister informed that he would be expressing his opinion to BCCI secretary Jay Shah. 

He said that India must have an 'aar paar ki ladaai' with its neighbour to set things right. The minister of state said that there is an attempt to spread fear among migrant labourers in the valley from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. "In J-K, attacks are taking place on migrant labourers, local Kashmiri Pandits are being targeted. It is Pakistan's ploy to not allow development in the Valley," the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment told reporters. 

The minister said there is a need to conduct another surgical strike against Pakistan, which needs to vacate PoK and stop terror activities. 

(With inputs from PTI)

