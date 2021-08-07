August 07, 2021
India Logs 38,628 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 617 Fatalities Reported

A decrease of 2,006 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Outlook Web Desk 07 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:58 am
Representational Image
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-08-07T10:58:54+05:30

India witnessed single-day rise of 38,628 new coronavirus cases which took the total infection tally to 3,18,95,385, while the death toll climbed to  4,27,371 with 617 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry's 8AM data updated on Saturday. 

The  total number of active cases have gone down to 4,12,153 accounting for 1.29 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.37 per cent, the updated data showed.

A decrease of 2,006 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 17,50,081 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 47,83,16,964, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.21 per cent . It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 12 days.

Weekly positivity rate was recorded at  2.39 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10, 55,861, while the case fatality rate  stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 50.10 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh  on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

(With PTI Inputs)

