India Records Lowest Daily Covid Cases In Over Six Month

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,75,958 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.32 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

PTI 05 January 2021
India recorded 16,375 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest in over six months, taking the country's Covid-19 caseload to 1,03,56,844, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,49,850 with 201 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.  

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,75,958  pushing the national recovery rate to 96.32 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

 The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 15th consecutive day.

There are 2,31,036 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.23 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 

70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 17,65,31,997 samples have been tested up to January 4 with 8,96,236  samples being tested on Monday.

