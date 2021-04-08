India Logs 126,789 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours, Active Caseload Tops 910,000

With Covid-19 cases rapidly increasing in India, the country reported 1,26,789 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours. This pushed the total tally to 1,29,28,574, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 1,66,862 with 685 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases too went upwards to breach the nine lakh-mark again with the active caseload in the country standing at 9,10,319 comprising 7.04 per cent of the total infections, while 1,18,51,393 people have recovered from the disease.

The active Covid-19 caseload in the country was recorded at its lowest of 1,35,926 on February 12, comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.

The country's recovery rate has further dropped to 91.67 per cent while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.29 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 25,26,77,379 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the country so far, including 12,37,781 on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

