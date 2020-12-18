India Has 8.6 Doctors, 5 Hospital Beds For Every 10,000 Population: Human Development Report

The ongoing pandemic has exposed how ill-equipped is the medical infrastructure in India. In the initial days of the outbreak of Covid-19, most of the states struggled to make enough hospital beds and ICUs available for the patients.

India has one of the worst records globally, when it comes to the number of beds, in comparison with the population.

According to the Human Development Report 2020, India has just five beds for every 10,000 people. You read that right!

India is ranked 155th in the index and there are only twelve countries in the world that have an even worse record.

These countries include Uganda, Senegal, Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Nepal and Guatemala.

The data also revealed that India has just 8.6 doctors for every 10,000 population.

Human Development Index is the measure of a nation's health, education, and standards of living.

