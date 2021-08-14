August 14, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Army Troops Of India And Pakistan Exchange Sweets Across LoC To Mark Pakistan's Independence Day

Army Troops Of India And Pakistan Exchange Sweets Across LoC To Mark Pakistan's Independence Day

The sweets were presented by the Indian Army personnel to their Pakistani counterparts at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point in The Tangdhar sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Outlook Web Desk 14 August 2021, Last Updated at 4:02 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Army Troops Of India And Pakistan Exchange Sweets Across LoC To Mark Pakistan's Independence Day
Indian and Pakistani army personnel exchanging sweets at LoC in Kashmir on Pakistan's Independence Day
PTI
Army Troops Of India And Pakistan Exchange Sweets Across LoC To Mark Pakistan's Independence Day
outlookindia.com
2021-08-14T16:02:56+05:30

As a 'sweet gesture' to mark Pakistan's day of independence, army personnel of India on Saturday greeted their Pakistani counterparts and exchanged sweets along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

 Indian Army personnel presented the sweets to their Pakistani counterparts at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point in The Tangdhar sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

"On August 14, the Indian Army as a warm gesture, presented sweets to the Pakistan Army at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point to extend best wishes to Pakistan on their Independence Day displaying the will to maintain peace along the LoC," an army official said.

He said over the years, India has continuously endeavoured to strengthen the bilateral relations with Pakistan through goodwill gestures like this one across the spectrum to ensure peace and tranquility in the region.

"The Awam (people) has appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army to maintain peace in the villages along the LoC. These positive endeavours by the Indian Army will further the cause towards prolonged peace along the LoC," the official said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

August 14 Is Tribute To People Casualty of Congress’s Ambition and Tunnel Vision: BJP

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Srinagar Indian Army Pakistan Army Independence Day Pakistan Line of Control (LoC) Sweets Exchanged National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos