Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Over 40 Lakh Children Between 15-18 Years Get Jabs On First Day Of Vaccination

Over 40 lakh children between 15-18 years of age were administered the Covid-19 vaccine till 8 pm on the first day of the vaccination drive

Over 40 Lakh Children Between 15-18 Years Get Jabs On First Day Of Vaccination
Children receive their first dose of Covid vaccines.

Trending

Over 40 Lakh Children Between 15-18 Years Get Jabs On First Day Of Vaccination
outlookindia.com
2022-01-04T10:46:59+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 10:46 am

Over 40 lakh children between ages 15-18 have been given Covid-19 vaccine jabs on Monday. The drive continued till 8 pm as per data shared by the CoWIN portal.

Over 39.88 lakh beneficiaries between the ages of 15 to 18 had registered on the CoWIN portal till Monday afternoon. The registration for the same began on January 1.

Educational institutions, government centres across the country were transformed into vaccination centres, where children received their first shot of Covaxin.

Related Stories

Vaccination Starts For Children Between 15-18 Years | All You Need To Know

Children's Vaccination: How 10 States Have Rolled It Out Today

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Today we have taken an important step forward in protecting our youth against COVID-19. Congrats to all my young friends between the age group of 15-18 who got vaccinated. Congrats to their parents as well. I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days!”

Similarly, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on Twitter, "Well done Young India! Over 40 Lakhs between 15-18 age group received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on the 1st day of the vaccination drive for children, till 8 PM. This is another feather in the cap of India’s vaccination drive."

Chief Ministers of different states and Union Territories kicked off the vaccination drive under their respective governments while encouraging more children to get the jab amid fear of rising Omicron cases.

Over 20,900 children of Delhi between the age of 15 to 18 years received Covid vaccine doses on the first day of the inoculation drive of this group of beneficiaries. In the northeast district, the highest 3,687 children were vaccinated. In the Central district, the least 739 children received the vaccine shots till 6 pm. As many as 2,667 beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years in the Southwest district received the shots, 2,268 in the east district and 2,034 in New Delhi. In west Delhi 1,956 children were vaccinated, 1,806 in south Delhi, 1,705 in South East Delhi, 1,394 in north district, 1,210 in northwest Delhi and 1,532 in Shahdara. At Centre-run hospitals — AIIMS, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital — the number of children inoculated was 393, 90 and 185 respectively, according to reports.

In Punjab, around 3,071 children between 15 years to 18 years were jabbed on the first day, according to reports. Chandigarh saw a total administration of 1,826 Covaxin across 10 centres in the state.

In the southern state of Kerala, doses were administered to over 38,417 children on the first day with Thiruvananthapuram alone administering 9,338 children, according to media reports. While 5,018 children were vaccinated in Thrissur, children’s vaccination in Kollam touched 6,868. There were a total of 551 vaccination centres for children.


While Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been the only approved vaccine for children, two more vaccines -- Corbevax and Covovax -- have been approved by the Centre and can be used as booster shots. According to reports and sources, the two vaccines could be used as booster shots.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Omicron In India covid vaccine Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccination National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Bulli Bai App: 21 Year Old Engineering Student Detained From Bangalore

Bulli Bai App: 21 Year Old Engineering Student Detained From Bangalore

India Records 37,379 New Covid-19 Infections, 1,892 Of Omicron Variant So Far

Covid-19 Mumbai: Schools For Classes 1-9 and 11 Shut; 6,100+ Children Get Vaccinated

NEWSFLASH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive For Covid-19

Staggering Work Hours To Non-Crowding: Centre Issues Covid Guidelines For Its Offices

Can Covid-19 Home Testing Kit Detect Omicron Variant?

Third Wave Has Begun, Says Govt Body Chief: A Look At Covid-19 Status Across India

Chhattisgarh: Naxals Kill Man At Kanker Village; Accuse Him Of Being Police Informer

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 1: India Fight Back After 202 All Out; South Africa 35/1

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Stamford Bridge Becomes First Premier League Stadium To Use Safe Standing

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Snippets From The 'Liger' Teaser

Advertisement

More from India

'Why Is China Ramping Up Infra Near Ladakh?' Pangong Lake Bridge Raises Concerns In Chushul

'Why Is China Ramping Up Infra Near Ladakh?' Pangong Lake Bridge Raises Concerns In Chushul

Covid-19: Goa Logs 631 New Cases, Govt Mulls Night Curfew As Positivity Rate Crosses 26%

Covid-19: Goa Logs 631 New Cases, Govt Mulls Night Curfew As Positivity Rate Crosses 26%

Children, Health Workers Brave Snow, Harsh Terrain To Get Jabbed In Himachal

Children, Health Workers Brave Snow, Harsh Terrain To Get Jabbed In Himachal

NEWSFLASH: Centre Restricts Physical Attendance Of Govt Servants Below Level Of Under Secretary To 50%

NEWSFLASH: Centre Restricts Physical Attendance Of Govt Servants Below Level Of Under Secretary To 50%

Read More from Outlook

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

The Migrant Worker As A Tragic Hero, From Reel To Real

Ashwani Kumar / The sufferings of migrant workers have become the most rivetingly tragic tale of our times

2nd Test: Olivier's Feat And Rahane's Rare Duck - Stats

2nd Test: Olivier's Feat And Rahane's Rare Duck - Stats

Syed Pervez Qaiser / On Day 1 of South Africa vs India Test match at Wanderers, Duanne Olivier became the joint third-quickest Proteas bowler to get fifty wickets in terms of matches.

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Covid Dries Up Kerala’s Petro-Dollar Pipeline From Gulf

Rejimon Kuttappan / Critically dependant on remittances from the Gulf, Kerala’s economy is staring at an abyss after lakhs returned home following Covid lockdowns

Advertisement