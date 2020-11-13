‘Inadvertent Error’: Amit Shah's Twitter Photo Temporarily Removed

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's display picture was on Thursday removed by Twitter, in response to a "report from the copyright holder."

Visitors could find a blank page with the message: "Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder."

The image was restored after a while. According to A Twitter spokesperson, "Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional."

Twitter had recently removed the display picture on the official Twitter handle of BCCI, also citing copyright violation.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine