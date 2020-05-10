May 10, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  If Timely Steps Not Taken, There'll Be 'Total Economic Crisis': Congress Leader AK Antony

If Timely Steps Not Taken, There'll Be 'Total Economic Crisis': Congress Leader AK Antony

The Congress leader said the economy came to a halt due to lockdown and timely steps should be taken to resume businesses.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
If Timely Steps Not Taken, There'll Be 'Total Economic Crisis': Congress Leader AK Antony
Migrant workers arrive to catch trains from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to leave for their native places, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai.
PTI Photo
If Timely Steps Not Taken, There'll Be 'Total Economic Crisis': Congress Leader AK Antony
outlookindia.com
2020-05-10T18:10:10+0530

The lockdown is compounding woes of the poor and PM Narendra Modi must intervene to prevent starvation and hunger deaths, said Congress leader A K Antony on Sunday.

"The ground situation is very difficult; without government intervention, deaths due to hunger, starvation will 'outnumber' COVID-19 casualties," Antony told news agency PTI.

The Congress leader further said the economy came to a halt due to lockdown. If timely steps are not taken to resume businesses, there will be a 'total economic crisis', he added.  

Next Story >>

334 COVID-19 'Super-Spreaders' Found In Ahmedabad Alone

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos