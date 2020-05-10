If Timely Steps Not Taken, There'll Be 'Total Economic Crisis': Congress Leader AK Antony

The lockdown is compounding woes of the poor and PM Narendra Modi must intervene to prevent starvation and hunger deaths, said Congress leader A K Antony on Sunday.

"The ground situation is very difficult; without government intervention, deaths due to hunger, starvation will 'outnumber' COVID-19 casualties," Antony told news agency PTI.

The Congress leader further said the economy came to a halt due to lockdown. If timely steps are not taken to resume businesses, there will be a 'total economic crisis', he added.