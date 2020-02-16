'Home Minister, Police Lied That Students Weren't Beaten In Library': Priyanka On Jamia Video

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday shared a video purportedly showing Jamia students being beaten up by police in the library and said if no action is taken, the government's intentions would stand exposed.

She also accused the Home Minister and the Delhi Police of "lying" that Jamia students were not beaten up inside the library.

"Look at how Delhi Police is blindly assaulting students in the library. A boy is flashing his book but the policeman is continuing to attack him with batons," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The 48-second video, which appears to be a CCTV footage, purportedly shows some seven to eight paramilitary and police personnel entering the Old Reading Hall and beating up students with batons. The paramilitary and police personnel are also seen covering their faces with handkerchiefs.

"Home Minister and Delhi Police lied when they said students were not beaten up in the library," Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

"If no action is taken even after watching this Jamia video, the government's intentions would stand exposed before the whole country," she added.

The video was released by the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group comprising JMI students and alumni. The group was formed after the alleged police brutality on the campus on December 15.

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury also slammed the police saying its act is "unconscionable" and "unacceptable".

"Every defence of police action on students in universities, offered by Amit Shah, is untrue, misleading and politically motivated. Delhi police comes directly under Modi-Shah and this is how it treats young students studying in a library. Shame," Yechury tweeted.

The university, on December 15, had turned into a battlefield as police entered the campus to look for outsiders who were involved in incidents of violence and arson a few metres away from the educational institute during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A law student of the university had alleged that he lost vision in one eye due to the police action.

Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan said the video has come to their knowledge and they will investigate it as part of their ongoing probe.

Police had faced flak over its alleged action on students in the library.