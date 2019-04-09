﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  I Don't Think Marital Rape Should Be Regarded As Offence In India: Ex-CJI Dipak Misra

I Don't Think Marital Rape Should Be Regarded As Offence In India: Ex-CJI Dipak Misra

Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has said that decriminalising martial rape would create absolute anarchy in families.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 April 2019
I Don't Think Marital Rape Should Be Regarded As Offence In India: Ex-CJI Dipak Misra
Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has said that marital rape should not be made an offence in India
File Photo
I Don't Think Marital Rape Should Be Regarded As Offence In India: Ex-CJI Dipak Misra
outlookindia.com
2019-04-09T21:17:15+0530
Also Read

Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Monday said marital rape should never be made a crime in India as it would create "absolute anarchy" in the families, reported Deccan Herald.

In India, marital rape has not been criminalised yet.

“I don’t think that marital rape should be regarded as an offence in India, because it will create absolute anarchy in families and our country is sustaining itself because of the family platform which upholds family values,” Dipak Misra, who retired as the 45th chief justice of India in October last year, was quoted as saying in the report.

Mishra made these comments while replying to a first-year law student at a conference organised by a Bengaluru based law-firm titled 'Transformative Constitutionalism In India'

In response to pleas seeking to criminalise marital rape, the Central government in 2017 had submitted to Delhi High Court that marital rape cannot be made a criminal offence as it could become a phenomenon which may destabilise the institution of marriage and an easy tool for harassing the husbands, government today submitted before the Delhi High Court.

The Centre had said that the Supreme Court and various High Courts have already observed the growing misuse of section 498A (harassment caused to a married woman by her husband and in-laws) of IPC.

(with PTI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dipak Misra Delhi Rape Law & Legal Supreme Court Judges National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Lodges Complaint With CEO Against Stopping KALIA Funds
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters