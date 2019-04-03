‘Expiry Babu’: Mamata Banerjee’s Response To PM Modi’s ‘Speed Breaker’ Remark

﻿
Accusing the BJP of doing far worse for the farmers, she said 12,000 farmers have committed suicide over the last five years.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 April 2019
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi "expiry babu" after he called her a "speed breaker" in the path of the state's development.

"I will not call him Prime Minister, he is expiry babu as his government has passed the expiry date," Banerjee told an election meeting in Cooch Behar district here.

Referring to Modi's speech in Siliguri earlier in the day where he said the Banerjee government had done nothing for the poor, the Chief Minister said: "You first answer what has your government done in five years."

"I am not Modi, I don't tell lies," she said, adding that Modi made false claims about the performance of her government in the state.

Accusing the BJP of doing far worse for the farmers, she said 12,000 farmers have committed suicide over the last five years.

Claiming that her government has done much for the welfare of the people, the Chief Minister said the income of farmers in Bengal has tripled under her rule.

The Trinamool has claimed that it, along with other parties "are 50-60 seats ahead of the BJP and the NDA".

Bengal will vote in all seven phases between April 11 and May 19.

