Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

Sonia Gandhi also asserted that every member of the party wants a revival of the Congress, but that requires unity and keeping the party's interests paramount.

At CWC Meet Sonia Gandhi says she is full-time party president. (File photo)

2021-10-16T12:30:41+05:30
Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 12:30 pm

In a stern message to G-23 leaders of the party, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi Saturday said she is a “full time, hands-on” party president, saying there is no need for the leaders to speak to her through the media.

Gandhi’s remarks came days after Kapil Sibal, one of the leaders of the group of 23 who had written to her for organisational overhaul last year.

Sibal had demanded that an immediate meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) be convened and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president.

In her opening remarks at the CWC meeting, Gandhi asserted that every member of the party wants a revival of the Congress, but that requires unity and keeping the party's interests paramount.

"Above all, it requires self-control and discipline," she added.

Recalling that the Congress had finalised a roadmap for electing a regular Congress chief by June 30 but that deadline was extended indefinitely due to Covid second wave, Sonia Gandhi said that today was the occasion for bringing clarity once and for all on the issue of the organisational polls.

A schedule for full-fledged organizational elections had been put before the CWC members, she said.

"I am, if you will allow me to say so, a full-time and hands-on Congress president," Gandhi said, which is seen by many as a response to Sibal's comments last month.

Sonia Gandhi also asserted that she has always appreciated frankness and there was no need to speak to her through the media.

"So let us all have a free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the CWC," she said.

Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress chief ministers Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan, Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh and Charanjit Channi of Punjab attended the meeting.

Senior leaders and G23 leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma were among those present at the meeting at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here. (With PTI inputs)

