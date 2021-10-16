Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

CWC Meet Begins, Key Decisions On Party's Revamp, Election Of New Chief On The Cards

The Congress Working Committee will deliberate over key issues including organisational elections, forthcoming assembly polls and the current political situation.

CWC Meet Begins, Key Decisions On Party's Revamp, Election Of New Chief On The Cards
Congress working committee meeting on.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

CWC Meet Begins, Key Decisions On Party's Revamp, Election Of New Chief On The Cards
outlookindia.com
2021-10-16T11:07:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 11:07 am

The top Congress leaders including the party’s president Sonia Gandhi began deliberations on key issues on Saturday at its headquarters in New Delhi.

The party’s working committee will deliberate over key issues including organisational elections, forthcoming assembly polls and the current political situation at the first physical meeting since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Besides, the party president Sonia Gandhi, party’s former chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress chief ministers Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan, Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh and Charanjit Channi of Punjab attended the meeting.

Senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma were among those present at the meeting at the AICC headquarters.

The meeting of the party's top decision-making body -- Congress Working Committee (CWC) -- has been convened after demands from some quarters to discuss important issues, including some defections in the recent past.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

The meeting also comes amid rumblings within the Congress' state units such as in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where the party is in power.

The G-23 leaders had been demanding to convene the CWC with Kapil Sibal last month and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president. He has asserted that the G23 leaders' grouping is "not a Jee Huzur 23".

Former leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had also written to the Congress president to convene a meeting of the CWC at the earliest.

During the meeting, the party leadership is likely to decide the schedule to elect the new Congress chief.

The Congress in its CWC meeting held on January 22 had decided it would have an elected president by June 2021. But it was deferred at the May 10 CWC meet because of the COVID-19 situation.

The latest meeting is being held in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 in which eight people lost their lives. The dead included four farmers who were allegedly run over by an SUV belonging to the convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra.

Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who has been named in an FIR, was arrested on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the mowing down of the four farmers. The incident has given enough ammunition to the Congress party to corner the BJP government and recapture the lost political space.

The meeting is also likely to discuss key issues such as price rise, farmers' protests and the economic situation of the country.

The CWC meeting will also discuss certain dissenting notes rising within the party over the spate of defections and the party's poor electoral fortunes.

Sonia Gandhi took over as the interim Congress president in August 2019 after Rahul Gandhi resigned in the wake of the party's Lok Sabha debacle in May 2019.

There have been demands from a section of Congress leaders for having a full-time and active party president as well as an organisational overhaul.

The demand became intense after a storm in the party in August last year over a letter to Sonia Gandhi by a group of 23 leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Mukul Wasnik raising these issues. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Ghulam Nabi Azad Ashok Gehlot Bhupesh Baghel Charanjit Singh Channi Anand Sharma Kapil Sibal Ajay Mishra Ashish Mishra Bhupinder Singh Hooda Prithviraj Chavan Manish Tewari Mukul Wasnik New Delhi Congress All India Congress Committee (AICC) Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting COVID-19 Union Home Ministry FIR Uttar Pradesh National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

Video Shows MP Pragya Thakur, Out On Bail On Medical Grounds, Playing Kabaddi

India Registers 15.981 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Dip Further

India’s Recent Economic Reforms Hailed In US: Nirmala Sitharaman

Top Militant Commander On Security Forces Hit List Trapped In J&K’s Pampore Encounter

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

EC Turns Down Complaint Against Kargil Veteran Brigadier (Rtd) Khushal Thakur, BJP Candidate In Mandi

Kashmiri Journalists To PCI Team: We Work In An Extremely Hostile Environment

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Chennai Super Kings Steamroll KKR To Win 4th IPL Title

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Advertisement

More from India

SKM Leaders Doubt Conspiracy Behind Lynching Of Man At Singhu Border, Demand Probe

SKM Leaders Doubt Conspiracy Behind Lynching Of Man At Singhu Border, Demand Probe

Militant Part Of Civilian Killings In Srinagar Gunned Down In Encounter At Pulwama

Militant Part Of Civilian Killings In Srinagar Gunned Down In Encounter At Pulwama

Four Minors Among 11 Killed In Uttar Pradesh’s Tractor Accident

Four Minors Among 11 Killed In Uttar Pradesh’s Tractor Accident

Man Lynched At Singhu Border, Hand Chopped Off, Body Tied To Metal Barricade

Man Lynched At Singhu Border, Hand Chopped Off, Body Tied To Metal Barricade

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Naseer Ganai / Outwardly peaceful, Kashmir has seen a spate of civilian killings in recent weeks. A silent unease has now exploded into fear and concern after the shooting of minorities.

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

'I Am A Full-Time And Hands On President': Sonia Gandhi To 'G-23' At CWC Meet

Outlook Web Desk / She also asserted that every member of the party wants a revival of the Congress, but that requires unity and keeping the party's interests paramount.

Dravid All Set To Become Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team

Dravid All Set To Become Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team

Outlook Web Bureau / He has been in charge of the India A and U-19 set-up for the past six years and a lot of players have come through the system prepared by him.

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Outlook Web Desk / A man wearing the blue robes of the Sikhs’ Nihang order appeared before the media, claiming that he had 'punished' the victim for 'desecrating' a holy book.

Advertisement