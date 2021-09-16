Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

The accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder of a minor girl was found dead on a railway track in Telangana’s Jangaon district, police said on Thursday.

The accused had raped six-year-old girl following which there has been massive outcry in the state.

The state’s Labour Minister Malla Reddy had reportedly said the accused will be killed in an encounter after his arrest.

“We will catch the rapist and murderer. There will be an encounter after he is caught,"Reddy had reportedly said.

The state’s Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy confirmed the accused man’s death.

"The accused of "Child Sexual Molestation and murder @ Singareni Colony, found dead on the railway track, in the limits of #StationGhanpurPoliceStation. Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body," Reddy tweeted.

According to police the body with head injuries was found on the track in Station Ghanpur, after some locals noticed it on the track at around 9.45 AM following which it reached the spot.

The police said it suspects that the 30-year old P Raju, the accused must have committed suicide by jumping before a running train.

The minor girl was raped and murdered allegedly by a man in a neighbouring house at Saidabad on the evening of September 9.

The incident triggered protests by residents of the locality who had raised slogans and demanded justice and quick arrest of the culprit. (With PTI inputs)