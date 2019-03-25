﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  How Can People Vote When BJP Getting Names Deleted From Voters' List: AAP On PM Modi's Campaign

How Can People Vote When BJP Getting Names Deleted From Voters' List: AAP On PM Modi's Campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the BJP has engineered a massive voter deletion scam in Delhi where more than 30 lakh voters' names have been deleted from the electoral rolls.

Outlook Web Bureau 25 March 2019
How Can People Vote When BJP Getting Names Deleted From Voters' List: AAP On PM Modi's Campaign
File Photo
How Can People Vote When BJP Getting Names Deleted From Voters' List: AAP On PM Modi's Campaign
outlookindia.com
2019-03-25T19:52:30+0530

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's #VoteKar campaign, on Monday asked how can people vote when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "gets their names deleted".

PM Modi on Sunday appealed to public to vote in record numbers in the upcoming elections and launched the #VoteKar campaign on Twitter.

He also urged personalities from the fields of sports, entertainment, and media to create increased voter awareness.

The AAP said while Modi wants people to vote, his party is getting names deleted from Delhi's voters' list.

In a statement, the AAP alleged that the BJP has engineered a massive voter deletion scam in Delhi where more than 30 lakh voters' names have been deleted from the electoral rolls.

"The deleted names mostly include traders, Purvanchalis and minorities, all of whom have serious reasons for disenchantment with the BJP," the AAP claimed.

The AAP has been alleging "deletion" of names of 30 lakh voters since the 2015 Assembly election in Delhi, claiming that the BJP was behind it.

PTI

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Narendra Modi Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections: Voting National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Jet Airways Can Find Its Wings Again
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters