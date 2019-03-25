How Can People Vote When BJP Getting Names Deleted From Voters' List: AAP On PM Modi's Campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's #VoteKar campaign, on Monday asked how can people vote when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "gets their names deleted".

PM Modi on Sunday appealed to public to vote in record numbers in the upcoming elections and launched the #VoteKar campaign on Twitter.

He also urged personalities from the fields of sports, entertainment, and media to create increased voter awareness.

The AAP said while Modi wants people to vote, his party is getting names deleted from Delhi's voters' list.

In a statement, the AAP alleged that the BJP has engineered a massive voter deletion scam in Delhi where more than 30 lakh voters' names have been deleted from the electoral rolls.

"The deleted names mostly include traders, Purvanchalis and minorities, all of whom have serious reasons for disenchantment with the BJP," the AAP claimed.

The AAP has been alleging "deletion" of names of 30 lakh voters since the 2015 Assembly election in Delhi, claiming that the BJP was behind it.

PTI