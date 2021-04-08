Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media As Students Demand Cancellation Of Board Exams

Amid a surge in Covid cases, over one lakh students of classes 10 and 12 have signed petitions urging the government to either cancel board exams scheduled to be held in May or conduct them in online mode.
Students across India fear the contagion and are urging authorities to cancel the examinations. Memes and jokes with #CancelBoardExams have flooded Twitter and other social media platforms.
However, both the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have said that adequate safety arrangements are being made for students and all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during the exams.
"The situation in India is getting worse day by day. When there were only a few cases in the country, they cancelled the remaining board exams and now when the cases are at a peak they are planning to open schools. We urge the education minister to look into this matter and cancel all examinations to be held this year as students are already under a lot of stress," a petition on Change.org said.
We have curated a list of our favourites. Have a look:
May 21: Corona watching students appear for boards— Parushi (@parushi24) April 7, 2021
.#cancelboardexams2021 #cancelcbseboards2021 #cancelboardexams #cancelboardexam2021 pic.twitter.com/iqPAmBlBjg
#cancelboardexams2021 #cancelboardexams #cancelboards2021 (Quote and retweet pls ðÂÂÂ¥ºðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂ¥°)— Ruhiiii (@ruhii_ruhiiii) April 7, 2021
Students To Edu Minister: pic.twitter.com/7pzuZDDqtZ
#cancelboardexams #cancelboardexam2021— Sharanya Mitra (@MitraSharanya) April 6, 2021
Education Ministry to students
:- pic.twitter.com/dmojaHCkwP
Me knowing that they won't cancel anything if we reach the 500k mark but still tweeting and joining the bandwagon....#cancelboards2021 #cancelboardexam2021 #cancelboardexams2021 #cancelboardexams— LNHLZ (@Slnpm1) April 7, 2021
My mantra: pic.twitter.com/5kb7qHbUIW
When students ask about their safety? #ExamCancelHoga #cancelboardexam2021 #cancelboardexams #cancelboardexams2021 # pic.twitter.com/IH1PYRCH2X— yoonglesðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂ§ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼âÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂ (@usuisbae) April 8, 2021
Quote tweet this so that it falls in their eyes. #cancleboardexams2021 #cancelboards2021 #cancelboardexam2021 #cancelcbseboards2021 #cancelboardexams pic.twitter.com/PhfHnmElAj— Altro (@Altro54402649) April 7, 2021
CBSE board examinations are scheduled to begin on May 4. The board has reiterated that it is taking ample measures to ensure the safety of the children appearing for the exams.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Elche 1-1 Real Madrid: Champions Lose Ground On La Liga Leaders Atletico Madrid
Ripped Jeans To Wearing Bermudas: 5 Famous Controversial Statements
Mumbai: 2 Dead, Over 70 Covid Patients Evacuated As Fire Breaks Out At Hospital