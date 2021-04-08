April 08, 2021
Poshan
Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media As Students Demand Cancellation Of Board Exams

CBSE board examinations are scheduled to begin on May 4.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 April 2021
Students wearing face masks appearing 10th class board exams, amid spike in coronavirus cases, in Jammu
PTI
2021-04-08T14:23:24+05:30

Amid a surge in Covid cases, over one lakh students of classes 10 and 12 have signed petitions urging the government to either cancel board exams scheduled to be held in May or conduct them in online mode.

Students across India fear the contagion and are urging authorities to cancel the examinations. Memes and jokes with #CancelBoardExams have flooded Twitter and other social media platforms.

However, both the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have said that adequate safety arrangements are being made for students and all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during the exams.

"The situation in India is getting worse day by day. When there were only a few cases in the country, they cancelled the remaining board exams and now when the cases are at a peak they are planning to open schools. We urge the education minister to look into this matter and cancel all examinations to be held this year as students are already under a lot of stress," a petition on Change.org said.

We have curated a list of our favourites. Have a look: 

CBSE board examinations are scheduled to begin on May 4. The board has reiterated that it is taking ample measures to ensure the safety of the children appearing for the exams.

 

